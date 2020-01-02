 Germantown man charged with sexually soliciting 14-year-old girl
He offered the girl money for sex, asked for inappropriate photos, police say

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Photo via Montgomery County police

Montgomery County police have charged a Germantown man with sexually soliciting a 14-year-old girl.

Police said Miguel Angel De Jesus Navarro, 61, of the 12500 block of Great Park Circle, offered the girl a ride home in March or April 2019 while she and her mother were leaving the Salvation Army on Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg.

Navarro spoke to them in Spanish and the mother accepted his offer.

Police said the girl gave Navarro her phone number and he called later that evening, offering the girl money in exchange for sex. The girl told Navarro to leave her alone, but he continued to text her through November, police said.

Navarro asked the girl to send him inappropriate photos of herself and solicit sex acts, police said.

Navarro was arrested Monday in Germantown on a warrant and charged with sexual solicitation of a minor, attempted sex trafficking of a minor and solicitation of a minor for child pornography.

Police announced Navarro’s arrest in a press release Thursday morning. According to state court records, he is due in district court Jan. 24. No attorney information for Navarro was listed Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with more information about Navarro to call them at 240-773-5400.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

