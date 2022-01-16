Montgomery County police have charged a man with robbing banks in Poolesville, Darnestown and Germantown in four weeks.

Steven Beitzel, 31, of Germantown, has been charged with robbing the banks on Dec. 14, Jan. 5 and Jan. 11, police said in a press release on Sunday.

Police said he also tried unsuccessfully to rob two banks, including one he robbed previously.

Beitzel went to the BB&T bank in the 19600 block of Fisher Avenue in Poolesville around 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 14 and stole money, before running away, police said.

Then on Jan. 5, Beitzel robbed the SunTrust bank in the 14100 block of Darnestown Road in Darnestown, police said. He then fled on a dirt bike.

On Jan. 11, Beitzel tried to rob the BB&T bank in Poolesville again, but couldn’t because the front doors were locked, police said.

That same day, Beitzel tried to rob the Capital One bank in the 21100 block of Frederick Road in Germantown, but fled after he saw the reinforced glass partition at the teller counter, police said.

He then robbed the nearby M&T Bank in the 21000 block of Frederick Road and fled on a dirt bike, police said.

County police said that after reviewing surveillance video and photos, and sending them to media outlets, Rockville police saw a man, later identified as Beitzel, who matched the robber’s description near Research Court in Rockville on Jan. 12.

Beitzel, who was riding a dirt bike without wearing a helmet, was pulled over and arrested despite his attempt to flee, police said.

Officers searched Beitzel and found evidence “connecting him to the bank robberies,” police said in the press release.

