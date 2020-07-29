Man charged with killing another man in Germantown last week
A relative recognized suspect on surveillance footage, police said
Montgomery County police have charged a man with killing another man in Germantown last week.
Justin Andrew Wilson, 26, of Great Park Circle, Germantown, is accused of fatally stabbing 63-year-old Egidio Ienzi on July 23 in his home on Duhart Court, Montgomery County police said Wednesday.
Police said in a press release that on July 23, a female family member who was sleeping upstairs in the home woke up when she heard a loud noise and Ienzi yelling.
The relative went downstairs and saw Ienzi “struggling” with a man who had a knife in his hand, according to the press release. She called 911 and gave a description of the man with the knife.
Police said they responded to the scene around 11:34 a.m. and found Ienzi with stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital and later died of his injuries.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore ruled Ienzi’s death a homicide caused by “multiple sharp force injuries,” police said.
On July 24, police said they were asking for the public’s help in providing information about Ienzi’s death. They released home surveillance photos and video of people seen running in the immediate area at the time of the stabbing.
Police said on Wednesday that a male family member looked at the footage and told police that he thought Wilson, who he knows, killed Ienzi. Wilson matched the description that the female family member gave police after seeing the struggle, the press release said.
Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti said the family members are part of Ienzi’s family, but she declined to comment on his relationship to them.
“We’re not releasing that at this time. Both are protected,” she said.
Police said Wilson was arrested in Virginia on Tuesday on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder. He is currently being held by Stafford County, Va., authorities and will be extradited to Montgomery County.
