Germantown man charged with illegally selling seven guns, including five ‘ghost guns’

A Germantown man has been charged with selling crack cocaine and seven guns, including five privately manufactured firearms known as “ghost guns,” authorities said.

Dwight Luis Clarke, 31, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, distribution of controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

Clarke allegedly sold cocaine and firearms to an undercover police officer in Montgomery County three times last month, the release stated. During those three meetings, he sold 46.87 grams of crack cocaine and several gel caps of a suspected heroin/fentanyl mixture, authorities alleged.

He also sold two “ghost guns” and magazines and ammunition to the officer, the release stated.

At a fourth meeting at the end of February, Clarke allegedly agreed to sell three more “ghost guns” for $3,000. After the undercover officer and Clarke met, authorities recovered three 9-mm semi-automatic pistol bearing no serial number, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles B. Day on Wednesday ordered that Clarke remain in custody as he awaits a trial, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

