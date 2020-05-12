Georgia man identified as victim in fatal shooting in White Oak
Police say he and another man got in a fight
Montgomery County police said Tuesday that a Georgia man was fatally shot during a fight with another man in the White Oak area on Monday.
Police said Marcus Ahmed Jordan, 21, was shot and killed at the other man’s apartment on Monday in the 11500 block of February Circle.
Police said Jordan was visiting the man when he was shot during a physical struggle around 10 p.m. on Monday.
Police said the man who lives at the apartment was arrested and taken to a hospital for his injuries.
Police later released him from custody after consulting with the State’s Attorney’s Office and determining that they needed to investigate the case further, according to Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti, a police spokeswoman.
Innocenti said in an interview Tuesday that the man who lives at the apartment was not charged with a crime. She said police want to find out more about what happened during the fight that preceded the shooting.
“Based on the facts known to the detectives at the time, the evidence collected at the scene and after consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office, he was released from custody pending further investigation of what transpired [in the fight],” she said.
However, Innocenti said, police aren’t considering the possibility that a person other than the man they arrested might have shot Jordan.
Police wrote on Twitter Monday night that they were investigating a man’s death as a homicide in White Oak, but gave few details.
Police said in a press release that the man who lives at the apartment called police at about 10:05 p.m. Monday to report the shooting.
When officers responded to the apartment, the man complied with a request to come outside, police said. The press release said officers “observed several visible injuries” on the man’s body.
Jordan’s body was found inside the apartment, the press release said.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com