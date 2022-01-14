Gaithersburg woman charged with taking part in murder plot

A 27-year-old Gaithersburg woman has been charged with having someone shoot a man she knew in early December.

Zaphire Nathaly Acevedo-Hodge has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and other offenses. The male shooter, however, has not been charged.

It’s unclear what the shooter’s relation is to Hodge, according to charging documents. Lauren DeMarco, a spokeswoman for the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s office, said Friday she hadn’t heard of any other arrests in the case.

At around 12:50 a.m. on Dec. 2, police reported to the 18800 block of Poppyseed Lane in Germantown in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they found Pierre Darnell Toliver slumped over in a chair on the back patio, with a gunshot wound to the head, according to charging documents.

Toliver was taken to Suburban Hospital, then R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, and was in critical condition.

Police interviewed Toliver on Jan. 4 about the case, charging documents state.

Toliver, who recently had a tracheotomy tube removed, told police he had been with Hodge and the man who shot him at the Germantown home on Dec. 1. He had gone out to 7-Eleven with Lyles, and when he returned, Hodge and her friend were in the house’s sunroom, according to police.

When he returned to the house on Dec. 1, he went to the sunroom and shared some ecstasy with Hodge and the shooter, charging documents state. Shortly after, the man pulled out a handgun from his waistband and told Toliver to “give me everything.”

According to police, Toliver laughed because he thought the man was joking. The man then shot him in the face, he told police. Toliver’s phone and wallet were also taken from his pockets after the shooting, according to police.

A court hearing has not yet been scheduled, according to online court records. DeMarco wrote in a text that Hodge was held without bond in court Friday.

