Gaithersburg woman charged with robbing two banks, trying to rob another

A Gaithersburg woman has been charged with robbing two banks and trying to rob another between Jan. 28 and Feb. 8.

In two of the incidents, she might have been armed, Montgomery County police said.

Carisa Cline, 44, was arrested on Monday following a foot chase, police said in a press release on Tuesday.

Police said Cline is the suspect in:

An attempted robbery at the M&T Bank on Bank Street on Jan. 28. The robber went up to a teller and demanded cash, but left without getting any.

A robbery on Jan. 29 at the BB&T bank at 467 Frederick Ave. The robber passed the teller a note demanding cash and implying that they were armed. After getting cash, the robber fled.

On Monday afternoon, a robber at the Wells Fargo Bank at 12161 Darnestown Road went up to the teller, implied that they were armed and took money before fleeing in a Chevrolet Malibu.

Police said last week that they thought the same person might have been behind the attempted robbery and the robbery on Jan. 28 and 29, but weren’t sure.

Police said on Tuesday that they identified Cline as a suspect after the two incidents.

On Monday, detectives saw her leave her home and go into the Wells Fargo bank. Police said detectives followed her from the bank back to her apartment. After a brief foot chase, officers arrested Cline.

Cline has been charged with two counts of robbery and one count of armed robbery under her legal name of Christopher Cline, police said on Tuesday. She is scheduled to appear in court on March 5, according to state court records.

Attorney information was not listed on Tuesday.

