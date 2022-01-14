Gaithersburg woman charged in connection with December shooting

A 27-year-old Gaithersburg woman has been charged in connection with an attack in which one man shot another man in the head in early December.

Zaphire Nathaly Acevedo-Hodge has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and other offenses.

Authorities said Acevedo-Hodge was present during the shooting, but it’s not clear from charging documents how she was connected to the alleged shooter.

Lauren DeMarco, a spokeswoman for the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s office, said Friday that she hadn’t heard of any other arrests in the case, other than Acevedo-Hodge.

At around 12:50 a.m. on Dec. 2, police went to 18800 block of Poppyseed Lane in Germantown in response to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Pierre Darnell Toliver slumped in a chair on the back patio, with a gunshot wound to the head, according to charging documents.

Toliver was taken to Suburban Hospital, then R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, and was in critical condition. There was no additional information about his condition since then.

Toliver, who recently had a tracheotomy tube removed, told police on Jan. 4 he had been with Hodge and the man who shot him at the Germantown home on Dec. 1. He had gone out to 7-Eleven with Lyles, and when he returned to the house, Hodge and the man with her were in the sunroom, according to police.

Toliver shared some ecstasy with Hodge and her friend, charging documents state. Shortly after, the man with Hodge pulled a handgun from his waistband and told Toliver to “give me everything.”

According to police, Toliver laughed because he thought the man was joking. The man then shot him in the face, he told police.

Toliver’s phone and wallet were also taken from his pockets after the shooting, according to police.

A court hearing has not yet been scheduled, according to online court records. DeMarco wrote in a text message that Hodge was held without bond in court on Friday.

