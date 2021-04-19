Gaithersburg police investigating reported shooting; one injured

Gaithersburg police say they are investigating a reported shooting that happened early Sunday morning in a parking lot of a restaurant. One person was injured.

Both Gaithersburg and Montgomery County police got a call for shots fired just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Russell and East Diamond avenues, Gaithersburg police spokesman Officer Dan Lane wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Monday.

Lane wrote that officers “did not find evidence” of a shooting at the scene, but got another call at 1:58 a.m. for a “possible shooting victim” who was at a hospital. The victim told officers that an incident happened in the parking lot of Antojitos Restaurant at 12 East Diamond Ave., Lane wrote.

“Officers responded to that location and found evidence in the parking lot to support that a shooting incident had occurred,” he wrote.

The victim has injuries not considered life-threatening, and no arrests have been made, Lane wrote.

Gaithersburg police are asking anyone with information to call them at 301-258-6400.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com