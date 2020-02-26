Gaithersburg pedestrian dies four days after he was hit by car
A pedestrian struck by a car in Gaithersburg last week died of his injuries at the hospital Tuesday, Montgomery County police said on Wednesday.
Douglas Ariel Perez Martinez, 33, of Duvall Lane, Gaithersburg, was struck while trying to cross Md. 355 Friday night near the intersection with North Westland Drive.
He was hit by a 2012 Mercedes-Benz C300 driven by 32-year-old Mike Nam of Rockville, police said. Police said they responded to the scene around 9:19 p.m.
Police wrote in a press release Wednesday afternoon that Martinez, after being taken to the hospital on Friday with life-threatening injuries, died Tuesday. Police are still investigating what happened.
Police said Wednesday that Martinez was walking east while crossing the road and Nam was driving north when the crash happened.
Six pedestrians have died after being struck by vehicles in Montgomery County this year.
The county has been working on ways to make the roads safer for pedestrians, bicyclists and motor-vehicle drivers as part of a focus on Vision Zero, an initiative to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030.
Friday night’s fatal crash was the first of two involving pedestrians last weekend.
A male pedestrian was fatally struck in White Oak on Saturday. As of Wednesday afternoon, police had not released his identity.
