Gaithersburg man shot, killed two people in Mount Airy, kills himself in his home
Carroll County sheriff says Montgomery police talked to man during standoff at his home
A Gaithersburg man shot and killed two people in Mount Airy on Thursday afternoon before traveling to his home and killing himself, according to Carroll County’s sheriff.
Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees told reporters Thursday that the man shot and killed a man and a woman around 2:50 p.m. in the 7900 block of Bennett Branch Road on Thursday. The woman was found dead. The man was alive and was taken to a state police helicopter that was to fly him the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, but he died before he could be taken there.
After the shootings, the man traveled to his home in Gaithersburg, where he killed himself after “a brief standoff” with Montgomery County police, DeWees said.
The Frederick News Post first reported the shooting on Thursday, and posted a video of a press conference with DeWees.
DeWees said the Gaithersburg man is believed to have had a connection to the female victim. He didn’t know if the gunman knew or had a connection to the male victim.
DeWees declined to identify the shooter and the victims. He said one of his deputies spoke with the shooter “for a brief period of time” when he was at his Gaithersburg home.
Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti, a Montgomery County police spokeswoman, said both Gaithersburg and Montgomery County police went to the man’s home. She referred all questions to Gaithersburg police.
This story will be updated.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com