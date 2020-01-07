 Gaithersburg man died three days after he was shot in Fairland last month
  • .2020
  • .Gaithersburg man died three days after he was shot in Fairland last month

Gaithersburg man died three days after he was shot in Fairland last month

Police say homicide investigation underway, don’t think shooting was random

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Police Symbol

A Gaithersburg man died on Christmas Day, three days after he was shot in the Fairland area of Silver Spring, police said Tuesday.

Joseph Lee Davis, 28, of the 900 block of Copper Road, was shot around 6:25 p.m. Dec. 22 near the 2000 block of Treetop Lane. He was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries three days later, police said.

Police said a homicide investigation is underway and the shooting does not appear to be a random attack. They are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-5070.

Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman, said in an interview Tuesday afternoon that police don’t know whether there was one or multiple shooters. He said the investigation so far has shown that “detectives believe that the suspect or suspects knew each other.”

Police did not give Davis’s identity at the time of the shooting, saying only that he was in serious condition. They announced his death in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Untitled design (13)

MCPS gets two $30K donations to offset student lunch debt

Chuck Levin’s Washington Music Center, DARCARS gave money
Wisconsin Traffic resized

Mid-afternoon snow leads to backups in Bethesda area

Schools, federal agencies dismissed early
Barrel and Crow

Public health director says restaurant inspector’s mistake was one-time occurrence

Computer error blamed for Bethesda business wrongly getting violation notice

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Regional Talent Manager |

SoulCycle

Financial Representative |

Fidelity Investments

Part Time Activities Assistant |

Ingleside at King Farm

68E Dental Specialist |

Army National Guard

Senior Administrative Assistant – Public Health Research |

NORC at the University of Chicago

Diabetes Sales Specialist |

Abbott

Host/Hostess |

True Food Kitchen

Intern |

BCS

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested