Gaithersburg man died three days after he was shot in Fairland last month
Police say homicide investigation underway, don’t think shooting was random
A Gaithersburg man died on Christmas Day, three days after he was shot in the Fairland area of Silver Spring, police said Tuesday.
Joseph Lee Davis, 28, of the 900 block of Copper Road, was shot around 6:25 p.m. Dec. 22 near the 2000 block of Treetop Lane. He was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries three days later, police said.
Police said a homicide investigation is underway and the shooting does not appear to be a random attack. They are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-5070.
Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman, said in an interview Tuesday afternoon that police don’t know whether there was one or multiple shooters. He said the investigation so far has shown that “detectives believe that the suspect or suspects knew each other.”
Police did not give Davis’s identity at the time of the shooting, saying only that he was in serious condition. They announced his death in a press release Tuesday afternoon.
