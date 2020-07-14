Gaithersburg man accused of sexually assaulting woman who asked him for tattoo
Police said man offered tattoo services from his previous home in Rockville
Montgomery County police have charged a Gaithersburg man with sexually assaulting a woman over the weekend after she asked him to give her a tattoo.
Corey Antonio DeVaul, 28, of Brookes Avenue, police said on Tuesday, sexually assaulted the woman on Saturday in his apartment.
Police said a friend of the victim referred her to DeVaul for getting a tattoo, a service he advertised on social media under the name “C-Nasty.” The woman arranged to go to DeVaul’s apartment on Saturday to get a tattoo, police said.
Police said DeVaul sexually assaulted the woman on Saturday as he was tattooing a design on her body. She ran from the apartment to call 911, they said.
Police arrested DeVaul on Sunday around 10 p.m. on a warrant, according to the press release. He has been charged with one count each of attempted second-degree rape and second-degree assault. He is due to appear in court Sept. 4 according to state court records.
Attorney information was not available Tuesday afternoon.
Police said DeVaul previously lived on Beall Avenue in Rockville and also advertised that people could go to his apartment for a tattoo.
Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti, a police spokeswoman, said it isn’t clear whether DeVaul had an official business license, but he was offering tattoos in both locations.
“[Detectives] have knowledge that he offered tattoo services at his former address,” she said.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5050.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com