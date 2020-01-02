 Gaithersburg High School student missing for three weeks
Police say they have ‘no reason to believe’ girl is in danger

By Caitlynn Peetz
Untitled design (1)

Eimy Henriquez

via Montgomery County Police Department

A Gaithersburg High School student has been missing for more than three weeks, according to police and the school’s principal.

Eimy Henriquez, 16, was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. on Dec. 13 as she left her home on Trafalgar Square, according to Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman. Police announced her disappearance to the public five days later, on Dec. 18.

Goodale said Thursday afternoon that police did not have any new information about Henriquez’s disappearance or whereabouts. He said police “have no reason to believe” Henriquez is in danger.

Gaithersburg High School Principal Cary Dimmick posted on Twitter on Thursday afternoon that Henriquez is a student at the school and remains missing. Neither he nor MCPS spokespeople could be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

Staff writer Daniel Schere contributed to this story.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com

