Frederick man arrested, charged with murdering Germantown man

A Frederick man has been arrested and charged with murdering a Germantown man in December, Montgomery County police said on Saturday.

Mario Samm, 31, is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Jahandar Rahman Darvish in the 19300 block of Circle Gate Drive in Germantown on Dec. 23.

The shooting occurred at Darvish’s home, police wrote in a press release.

At the time, police said that officers found Darvish dead inside a residence from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Police did not give more details about what happened, including the circumstances that led to the shooting. A police public information officer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Saturday after the press release went out.

Circle Gate Drive is in a neighborhood near Seneca Valley High School.

Samm has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to police and online court records.

Police did not say when Samm was arrested. Online court records indicate that a warrant was executed on Thursday, and he was ordered to be held without bond on Friday.