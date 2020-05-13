Fourteen vehicles in Bethesda vandalized in one day
Police say they are looking for male thought to be responsible for damage
Photo from Montgomery County police
Montgomery County police said on Wednesday that they are looking for a male who they think vandalized 14 vehicles in the Bethesda area in one day.
The vehicles were damaged in the early morning hours of May 5.
Police released surveillance video of a person throwing something at one vehicle. They believe the same person is responsible for the other acts of vandalism.
Police wrote in a press release on Wednesday that the male vandalized vehicles in the following locations:
- 7800 block of Glenbrook Road (two vehicles)
- 7100 block of Clarden Road (two vehicles)
- 5900 block of Aberdeen Road
- 7800 block of Westfield Drive (two vehicles)
- 550 block of Charlcote Road (two vehicles)
- 5700 block of Aberdeen Road
- 5400 block of Goldsboro Road
- 7800 block of Custer Road
- 9400 block of Newbridge Drive
- 5600 block of Northfield Road
Residents in the Greenwich Forest neighborhood wrote on a community listserv that day of multiple vehicles’ tires being slashed.
Police wrote that they think the same person that vandalized the vehicles this month also damaged vehicles in April in the same neighborhoods.
They released surveillance video on Wednesday of a what appears to be a white Jeep the male was driving down the 5600 block of Northfield Road on April 7. Another clip shows the male throwing an object at a vehicle and running away.
Police also released a still photo of the male’s vehicle from May 5. They are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-6726.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com