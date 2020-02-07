Four charged with drug possession in downtown Silver Spring
Police said they found marijuana, cocaine and crystal meth
From left, Anastasia M. Colucci, Kelyne Patrica Moore, Jose Luis Ruiz-Rubio and Carlos Manuel Manzano
Photos via Montgomery County police
Four have been charged with having multiple types of drugs last month in downtown Silver Spring.
Montgomery County police said Thursday that they arrested Anastasia M. Colucci, 28, of Gaithersburg, Carlos Manuel Manzano, 30, of Hyattsville, Kelyne Patrica Moore, 29, of North Bethesda and Jose Luis Luiz-Rubio, 40, of Hyattsville on Jan. 29.
Police said officers found the four in a car parked in the Cameron Street Garage.
Police said officers and K9 dogs figured out that there were drugs in the car, and after searching, found marijuana, cocaine, four bags of crystal meth and a “loose assortment of prescription medication.” Police said there were 37 grams of crystal meth and 28 grams of marijuana.
Colucci was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. She is being held on a $5,000 bond and is due in Montgomery County District Court on Feb. 28, according to state court records. Attorney information was not listed.
Manzano was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. He was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28. Attorney information was not listed.
Moore was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. She was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28. Attorney information was not listed.
Ruiz-Rubio was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. He was released from jail after posted a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 28. Attorney information was not listed.
