Former diplomat’s daughter yelled ‘I’m sorry’ as stabbed man was dying, police allege
Witness reported that woman with knife lunged at man; blood was “spurting” from his neck
Sophia Negroponte
Photo via Montgomery County police
A former diplomat’s daughter accused of killing a man with whom she went to school yelled ‘I’m sorry’ to him as he was dying on Feb. 13, according to charging documents.
Police said Sophia Negroponte told officers in an interview that she and Yousuf Rasmussen argued about “a silly issue” that night. She told police that she only remembered removing a knife from Rasmussen’s neck and yelling for him not to die.
Negroponte, 27, of Washington, D.C., has been charged with murdering Rasmussen, 24, of Bethesda, last week. Police say she fatally stabbed him inside a Rockville home in the 400 block of West Montgomery Avenue.
Philip Guthrie, who told police he was with Negroponte and Rasmussen that night, reported that, during a fight, Negroponte took a knife from a drawer and lunged at Rasmussen, aiming at his neck. Rasmussen put his arms up to protect his neck. Guthrie told police he then saw blood “spurting” from Rasmussen’s neck as he fell to the floor.
Negroponte is the daughter of former deputy secretary of state John Negroponte, who was the first U.S. director of national intelligence.
Police said in court documents that they got a call from Guthrie on Feb. 13 around 11:14 p.m. saying that Rasmussen was cut in the throat. When police arrived, Negroponte was yelling “I’m sorry” while lying on Rasmussen, who was covered in blood, charging documents say.
Police did not indicate who Guthrie was or his connection to Negroponte and Rasmussen.
Police tried to save Rasmussen’s life, but he died at the scene, charging documents say.
Guthrie told police that he went to the home around 9:50 p.m. to meet Negroponte and Rasmussen. Negroponte and Rasmussen had been drinking alcohol, Guthrie reported.
Guthrie told police he made margaritas for everyone and they watched TV. Negroponte and Rasmussen started to argue, then Negroponte grabbed Rasmussen from behind before the two wrestled on the ground, charging documents say.
Later, a “more heated” argument broke out between Negroponte and Rasmussen, leading up to the stabbing, Guthrie told police.
Police have said Negroponte and Rasmussen were “acquaintances.” On Tuesday, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said they were “friends” who both attended the Lab School in Washington, D.C.
McCarthy on Tuesday called the stabbing a “random, unpredictable act.”
Negroponte appeared before a Montgomery County District Court judge on Tuesday and is being held without bond.
She is scheduled to appear in Montgomery County Circuit Court on March 13 for a preliminary hearing. McCarthy has said he expects a grand jury to take action prior to the hearing.
