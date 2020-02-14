Former diplomat’s daughter charged with killing Bethesda man in Rockville
Police say they were acquaintances, had fight in a home
Sophia Negroponte
Photo via Montgomery County police
Montgomery County police have charged the daughter of a former U.S. diplomat with stabbing a man to death in Rockville.
Sophia Negroponte, 27, was arrested Thursday night. Police say she killed Yousef Rasmussen, 24, of Brookes Lane in Bethesda, following an argument in a home in the 400 block of West Montgomery Avenue.
Negroponte is the daughter of John Negroponte, who served as U.S. deputy Secretary of State during President George W. Bush’s administration from 2007 to 2009, and has been an ambassador to multiple countries.
Montgomery County police and Rockville police got a call at 11:16 p.m. about the stabling. Officers found Rasmussen with a “cutting wound” inside the home.
Rasmussen died at the scene, police said. His body was taken to Maryland’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the manner and cause of death.
Sophia Negroponte has been charged with first-degree murder. There was no court record in the state database for Negroponte Friday evening.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at 240-773-5070.
