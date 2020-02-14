 Former diplomat’s daughter charged with killing Bethesda man in Rockville
  • .2020
  • .Former diplomat’s daughter charged with killing Bethesda man in Rockville

Former diplomat’s daughter charged with killing Bethesda man in Rockville

Police say they were acquaintances, had fight in a home

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Sophia resized

Sophia Negroponte

Photo via Montgomery County police

Montgomery County police have charged the daughter of a former U.S. diplomat with stabbing a man to death in Rockville.

Sophia Negroponte, 27, was arrested Thursday night. Police say she killed Yousef Rasmussen, 24, of Brookes Lane in Bethesda, following an argument in a home in the 400 block of West Montgomery Avenue.

Negroponte is the daughter of John Negroponte, who served as U.S. deputy Secretary of State during President George W. Bush’s administration from 2007 to 2009, and has been an ambassador to multiple countries.

Montgomery County police and Rockville police got a call at 11:16 p.m. about the stabling. Officers found Rasmussen with a “cutting wound” inside the home.

Rasmussen died at the scene, police said. His body was taken to Maryland’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the manner and cause of death.

Sophia Negroponte has been charged with first-degree murder. There was no court record in the state database for Negroponte Friday evening.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at 240-773-5070.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Untitled-design-2019-06-07T125333.522

‘I don’t know if I want to go to school tomorrow’: Week of threats, lockdowns ‘traumatizing’ for students

Each claim thoroughly investigated, police say
Police Symbol

Woman reports that man tried to sexually assault her

Attack happened near Miramont Apartments in North Bethesda
State House

Supporters, opponents of bill on veto power over toll roads cross swords again

At hearing, sponsor ‘strongly’ takes issue with label of ‘NIMBY bill’

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

OR Scheduler |

Johns Hopkins Surgical Center

Event and Communications Assistant (Remote) |

The Good Food Institute

Summer Program and Exhibition Intern |

Glen Echo Park

Finance & Operations Manager |

Social Solutions

Digital Advertising Specialist |

Bethesda Magazine

Audio Visual Technician |

Marriott Hotels

Junior Analyst |

Celerity

Accounts Receivable Specialist |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested