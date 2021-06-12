Food delivery driver carjacked in downtown Silver Spring

Three people stole a car from a food delivery driver in downtown Silver Spring on Friday, Montgomery County police said. It is one of multiple carjackings in the county this week.

The driver exited the Chick-fil-A at 825 Ellsworth Drive and was approached by three males, police said in a press release. The robbers took his keys following a physical struggle.

The carjackers got into the driver’s vehicle, a white 2019 Nissan Sentra, while the driver tried to open the driver side door, police said. One of the robbers pushed him away, and the three drove off.

The victim was not injured, police said.

Officers were called to the scene around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, police said.

The Nissan’s license plate number is 6EM3337, police said. They are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-5070.

Other carjackings this week in Montgomery County include:

On Wednesday, the driver of a Lexus SUV was injured when he jumped on the hood of the vehicle as a carjacking drove off with it in Gaithersburg. The SUV was eventually recovered in Washington, D.C., but no was arrested or charged.

The same day, a man was arrested after police said he stole a car from two people in Wheaton at gunpoint. The victims had tried to set up a sale through an online marketplace.

There has been a sharp rise in the number of carjackings in Montgomery County and throughout the region during the past year.

State’s Attorney John McCarthy told reporters last month that there were 50 carjackings reported to police between July 2020 and January 2021, 18 of which resulted in arrests.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 35, the county’s police union, posted on Twitter about the carjackings, reminding people to watch their surroundings, to lock their doors and park in well-lit areas.

The union also wrote that it was concerned that the county is “no longer a safe place,” and pointed out the reduction of police officer positions by the County Council and County Executive Marc Elrich in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The budget for the next fiscal year cuts 27 sworn officer positions, but many of the positions were vacant. The police budget will increase, though, and include pay raises.

