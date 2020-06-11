 Five men charged in fatal shooting of Glenmont man
  • .2020
Officers found victim with gunshot wounds last month

By Dan Schere
| Published:

From left: Carlos Andres Orellana, Daniel E. Huezo Landaverde, Oscar Effrain Zavala-Urrea, Romeo Almengor Oxlaj-Lopez and Victor Alfonso Cruz-Orellana.

Photos from Montgomery County police

Five men have been charged with murder for the fatal shooting of a Glenmont man last month, Montgomery County police said Wednesday.

The men have been charged with killing 29-year-old Francisco Anton Medrano-Campos on May 26, police wrote in a press release Wednesday night.

Police said the five men are:
• Carlos Andres Orellana, 22
• Daniel E. Huezo Landaverde, 18
• Oscar Effrain Zavala-Urrea, 19
• Romeo Almengor Oxlaj-Lopez, 20
• Victor Alfonso Cruz-Orellana, 21,

Police said Medrano-Campos was shot around 7 a.m. on May 26 in the area near where he lived in the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle.

Officers found Medrano-Campos suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. First responders tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.

Police said on Wednesday that they identified the five men during an investigation, then arrested them on June 5 on warrants. All five have been charged with first-degree murder.

The five men are due to appear in District Court on Aug. 7. Attorney information was not listed Wednesday.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

