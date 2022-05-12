Five injured in multi-vehicle Glenmont crash

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Glenmont on Thursday morning, and two have injuries considered life threatening, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service official.

Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer told Bethesda Beat that the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Atherton Drive and Connecticut Avenue. Five people were taken to local hospitals, he said. The other three patients’ injuries are considered less serious, he said.

Piringer said he thinks three vehicles were involved, but did not have additional details.

The area where the crash happened is close to A. Mario Loiederman Middle School.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethsdamagazine.com