Firefighters help residents escape fire at Flower Branch Apartments

Photos from Pete Piringer

Firefighters rescued numerous people at Flower Branch Apartments in Silver Spring early Saturday morning after a fire broke out on the second floor, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service official.

A resident in a second-floor apartment where the fire started jumped to the ground to escape, Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter.

At least a dozen people were displaced because of the fire, which spread on the second and third floors.

Piringer wrote that the likely cause of the fire was a candle left burning on a plastic storage bin in a second-floor living room.

He estimated the damage at about $375,000.

Firefighters responded to the call at 8853 Garland Ave., off Arliss Street, at around 4 a.m. Piringer said in a video he posted that there was “pretty significant fire.”

People in apartments near the fire could not use a stairwell to get out, so firefighters used ladders to help them.

Piringer wrote that smoke alarms were functional.

People who had to leave their apartments were moved to the nearby Long Branch Library.

Flower Branch Apartments was the site of a deadly explosion in 2016. Seven people were killed and nearly 70 others injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined that the explosion was caused by the failure of a mercury service regulator with an unconnected vent line that allowed natural gas into the meter room, where it ignited.