Family displaced after Gaithersburg house fire

Photo from Pete Piringer via Twitter

A house fire in Gaithersburg displaced a family and caused considerable damage to the home, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service official.

Firefighters were called to a home on Sabbath Court, off Goshen Road, in Gaithersburg around 4 a.m. Tuesday, Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter.

In a video, Piringer said that firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions when they got there. The family inside the home evacuated safely, but some cats were missing, he said.

The fire caused about $600,000 in damage, according to Piringer. He posted photos showing extensive damage to the top floor.

Fire investigators think the fire might have started in the back patio area, but the exact cause is under investigation, Piringer said.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com