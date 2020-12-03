Falling debris injures worker at Marriott construction site
Official says person was found at bottom of elevator shaft
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue crews rescue a construction worker who was hit by falling debris on Thursday at the Marriott headquarters construction site in downtown Bethesda.
A worker was injured Thursday morning at the construction site of the new Marriott International headquarters in downtown Bethesda.
Pete Piringer, a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman, posted on Twitter Thursday that firefighters found the person at the bottom of the elevator shaft at the site, at 7750 Wisconsin Ave. The person was struck by falling debris from “several floors above,” he wrote.
Piringer told Bethesda Beat Thursday that he thinks a piece of wood hit the man when he was working in the elevator shaft. He said he wasn’t sure where the man was when he was hit, but he ended up at the bottom of an elevator pit.
“He had his safety gear on,” Piringer said.
The person had injuries considered priority 3, which are less serious than priority 1 or 2, Piringer said.
Piringer said that both the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Maryland Occupational Safety and Health (MOSH) have been notified of the incident.
Portions of Wisconsin Avenue near the site were blocked by emergency vehicles Thursday morning.
A construction worker was also injured at the Marriott site in June 2019 after being struck by a cable. In that case, emergency crews used a crane to rescue the worker.
