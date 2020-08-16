Driver killed, two passengers injured in Gaithersburg crash
Car hit a tree, caught fire with driver inside
Police said a driver was killed and two passengers were injured early Saturday morning when a car crashed into a tree and caught fire in in the Gaithersburg area
Photo from Pete Piringer via Twitter
A driver was killed and two passengers were seriously injured early Saturday morning when a car hit a tree and caught fire in the Gaithersburg area, Montgomery County police said.
Jorge Arturo Castro, 26, of Silver Spring died. Police said the 2016 BMW 328i he was driving on Saybrooke Oaks Boulevard went off the road, hitt a sign and then a tree.
Police said in a press release that the car then caught fire with Castro inside. The two passengers escaped.
Both county and Gaithersburg police officers, along with a Fire & Rescue crew, responded to the crash around 4:41 a.m. The crash was near the intersection of Saybrooke Oaks Boulevard and Midcounty Highway.
Castro was declared dead at the scene, police said.Police said the two passengers — women ages 22 and 25 — were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Their names were not released.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdsamagazine.com