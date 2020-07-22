UPDATED: Olney man dies in upcounty crash
Car went off road, hit utility pole, police said
This story was updated at 11:10 a.m. on July 22, 2020 to include the driver’s identity and other information from police
An Olney man was killed in a crash in northern Montgomery County early Wednesday morning when his car went off the road and hit a utility pole, Montgomery County police said.
Police wrote in a press release Wednesday that Ivan Jose Garcia Umanzor, 27, was driving his 1998 Honda Civic south on Woodfield Road. He crossed into the northbound lanes and left the road, hitting a utility pole.
Umanzor was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police earlier wrote on Twitter that they got a call for a fatal crash around 5:04 a.m. in the area of Woodfield Road and Garfield Drive, but provided few details.
The Woodfield area is in upper Montgomery County, near Great Seneca Stream Valley Park.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com
