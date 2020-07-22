 One person dies after crash in Woodfield area of Montgomery County
  • .2020
  • .UPDATED: Olney man dies in upcounty crash

UPDATED: Olney man dies in upcounty crash

Car went off road, hit utility pole, police said

By Dan Schere
| Published:

This story was updated at 11:10 a.m. on July 22, 2020 to include the driver’s identity and other information from police

An Olney man was killed in a crash in northern Montgomery County early Wednesday morning when his car went off the road and hit a utility pole, Montgomery County police said.

Police wrote in a press release Wednesday that Ivan Jose Garcia Umanzor, 27, was driving his 1998 Honda Civic south on Woodfield Road. He crossed into the northbound lanes and left the road, hitting a utility pole.

Umanzor was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police earlier wrote on Twitter that they got a call for a fatal crash around 5:04 a.m. in the area of Woodfield Road and Garfield Drive, but provided few details.

The Woodfield area is in upper Montgomery County, near Great Seneca Stream Valley Park.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

 

 

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

montgomery-county-logo

Council supports cutting $72.1M from budget for pandemic impacts

County expected to lose $192M in tax revenue in current fiscal year

Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: July 14-21

Notable homes sold in the past week
morning-notes

County extends heat emergency alert through 6 p.m. Wednesday

Plus: Top official says Hogan’s election plan will cost $20 million; Maryland courts move into next phase of reopening

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending