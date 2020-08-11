Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Potomac area
Police said crash happened at intersection of River Road and Luvie Lane
By Dan Schere
A driver was killed Monday night after crashing in the Potomac area, Montgomery County police said.
Police wrote on Twitter Monday night that they received a call around 10:51 p.m. for the report of a fatal single-vehicle crash at the intersection of River Road and Luvie Lane. They did not provide additional details.
Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, wrote in a separate tweet that a vehicle hit a utility pole and caught fire.
Police said Monday that River Road was closed between Dalyn Drive and Travilah Road.
The crash happened in a somewhat rural part of the county close to the Potomac River.
