Driver killed after van collides with car, Metrobus in White Oak

A man was killed after his van was involved in a crash with a Metrobus and a car in White Oak on Sunday, Montgomery County police said.

Police and Fire & Rescue Service crews were called to the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive for a crash that involved a car, van and Metrobus just before 9 p.m., police said in a statement. The van driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The car driver was taken to a hospital with injuries considered minor, police said. The Metrobus driver was not injured and stayed at the scene. None of the bus passengers were injured.

Police did not identify the van driver who was killed Sunday, saying they were waiting until his family had been notified.

