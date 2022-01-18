Driver fatally struck pedestrian in Wheaton, then left, police say

A driver fatally struck a pedestrian in Wheaton on Monday, then left without trying to help, Montgomery County police said.

The crash happened less than an hour after another fatal pedestrian crash in Silver Spring.

Police got a call for a vehicle that struck a pedestrian at about 6:22 p.m. near the intersection of Veirs Mill Road and Ferrara Avenue in Wheaton, police wrote in a press release.

A woman who was trying to cross Veirs Mill Road died, police said.

The driver did not stay at the scene. Police are looking for a silver or light blue 2012 to 2015 Volkswagen Passat, with possible damage to the front bumper, grille, side mirror or windshield.

Police have asked anyone with information about the crash, the car or the driver to call them at 301-279-8000 or 240-773-6620.

The Wheaton crash was reported less than an hour after a fatal pedestrian crash in Silver Spring that was reported to police just after 5:30 p.m.

Both the Wheaton and Silver Spring pedestrian crashes Monday night occurred in locations where pedestrians were killed in 2021.

The crash in Wheaton occurred near the same intersection where pedestrian Nwe Nwe Ni, 52, was killed in a September vehicle crash.

