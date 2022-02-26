Driver dies in Wheaton crash after pursuit by Montgomery County police officer

A driver died in a fatal crash in Wheaton after a Montgomery County police officer pursued her for about three miles early Saturday morning, police said.

Police said an officer stopped a Honda Civic near the intersection of Rockville Pike and Nicholson Lane in North Bethesda around 1:30 a.m. Saturday because of a “traffic violation.”

When the officer approached the car, the driver sped away, and the officer drove after the car, suspecting that the driver was under the influence, police said.

A woman was driving the car and a man was a passenger, police said.

The driver sped away, then lost control of the car near the intersection of Randolph Road and Connecticut Avenue in Wheaton, hitting a fence post and a tree, police said.

The driver died at the scene and the man riding with her was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said. Police did not identify the driver on Saturday.

The area where the crash happened in Wheaton is about three miles from where the officer first saw the car in North Bethesda.

The Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is handling the case.

According to a press release from the Attorney General’s office on Saturday, the officer’s body-worn and dashboard cameras were active. The office generally releases footage within 14 days of an incident, although sometimes it takes longer depending on the investigation.

The AG’s office also said Saturday that it generally releases the names of officers involved within 48 hours of an incident, although that can vary.

