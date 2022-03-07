The site of an explosion and fire at the Friendly Garden apartment complex in Silver Spring. File Photo

This story was updated at 2:25 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, to include information about another donation fund to help residents displaced by the fire and explosion at Friendly Garden apartments.

Nearly half a million dollars has been collected to help residents displaced after a fire and explosion at a Silver Spring-area apartment complex.

Patrick Campbell, the senior emergency manager for mass care and recovery within the county’s Department of Health and Human Services, told reporters Monday that $462,000 had been collected through Montgomery Housing Partnership’s fund.

Officials plan to start distributing that money on Tuesday and Wednesday, he said.

The website that Montgomery Housing Partnership set up raised more than $200,000 in the first 24 hours after it was posted, and about $310,000 as of Friday afternoon, officials said.

Carmen Larsen, president of the county’s Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said in an interview that the chamber had collected $4,825, separate from the Montgomery Housing Partnership fund. Larsen said the chamber is also collecting gift cards in $50 and $100 amounts at Los Chorros Restaurant in Wheaton.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of last week’s explosion and fire at a Silver Spring apartment complex, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said Monday.

Goldstein said during a news briefing that more information would hopefully be available at a 3 p.m. briefing, but investigators were still “working multiple theories” on the cause.

On Thursday at around 10:30 a.m., an explosion and fire was reported at the Friendly Garden Apartments complex on Lyttonsville Road in the Silver Spring area.

An explosion caused the 2405 building at the complex to collapse, with only one wall still standing. At first, 225 residents throughout the apartment complex were displaced.

Goldstein said Friday that a maintenance worker was working on a plumbing issue around the time of the explosion on Thursday, and that a cut gas pipe was found at the scene. He could not say whether the worker was a licensed plumber.

Fourteen people were injured because of the explosion and fire, and seven were hospitalized as of Saturday. Three of the 14 injuries were considered serious. Goldstein said he hoped to have more information at the 3 p.m. briefing.

Residents have slowly been returning to the complex since Thursday morning. On Friday, Goldstein said a search dog had an “alert” on a pile of rubble, at the front left-hand corner of the building, then on a similar area around lunchtime.

But on Saturday, he said two search dogs had stopped alerting in those areas, raising officials’ confidence that no one was buried under the debris.

Cary Joshi, an attorney for Bailey Glasser, a Washington, D.C.-based firm, was co-counsel with the immigration advocacy group CASA in a lawsuit on behalf of victims of the 2016 Flower Branch apartment complex explosion, which killed seven people and injured nearly 70.

She told Bethesda Beat on Friday that the fact the National Transportation Safety Board wasn’t called in to investigate within the first few days was a difference between the Flower Branch event and the incident at Friendly Gardens.

The Flower Branch incident investigation took years because of the NTSB’s work with Washington Gas, the utility, she said.

“I think it’s one of the interesting aspects, but frustrating aspects of these cases,” Joshi said Friday. “When you’ve got gas lines running interstate, then they are under the jurisdiction of the NTSB. And so we basically had to wait for the National Transportation Safety Board to do their own investigation of the explosion before we could really proceed at all.”

Goldstein said the county’s fire department is working with multiple federal partners on the investigation.

