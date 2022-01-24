2022 | Police & Fire

Dog dies in Wheaton house fire; family displaced

Fire happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday on Harris Avenue

By Dan Schere
Photo from Pete Piringer via Twitter

A dog died in a house fire in Wheaton early Monday morning, and a family was displaced, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service official.

About 65 firefighters responded to a call for a house fire at 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Harris Avenue in Wheaton, Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said in a video posted on Twitter.

Everyone in the family made it out of the house, but a dog died, he said.

Fire investigators think the fire started in a room just off the kitchen, where several appliances were plugged in, including a refrigerator and space heater, Piringer said. However, they hadn’t determined the exact cause.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

