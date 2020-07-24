Death of man in Germantown considered a homicide
Police release photos, video of people who were seen nearby
Montgomery County police say a man died on Thursday after he was injured in a Germantown home where officers were called to investigate a stabbing. His death is being considered a homicide.
Police said Egidio Lenzi, 63, died on Thursday. Police responded to a call for a stabbing around 11:34 a.m. in a home on Duhart Court.
Lenzi was found in the home with a trauma injury, and was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police wrote in a press release on Friday.
Lenzi’s body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, police said.
Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman, told Bethesda Beat on Friday that police don’t know whether Lenzi was stabbed. The cause of injuries and death, he said, will be determined by a medical examiner.
Goodale said that when detectives went to the scene to investigate, they asked neighbors to give them security camera footage from the approximate time period when the reported stabbing took place.
Police on Friday released photos of three people and a five-second video of a person running down the street wearing a backpack. Goodale said the people seen in the photos in video were in the “immediate area right at the time of the homicide,” and they were the only people seen in the area at the time.
Goodale said police are hoping the public can identify the people, so that detectives can talk with them.
“If we can identify who they are, we would talk to them and find out what their involvement was,” he said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-5070.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com