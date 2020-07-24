Damage to speed camera in Rockville being investigated as arson
Fire & Rescue official says ‘anti-law enforcement words’ were written on camera
A speed camera that was vandalized last week is being investigated as an arson, said a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue official
Photo from Pete Piringer via Twitter
A Montgomery County Fire & Rescue official says a speed camera in Rockville was set on fire last week and “anti-law enforcement words” were written on it.
Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter that a traffic camera on Hurley Avenue near Wootton Mill Park was vandalized on July 17 between 11:45 p.m. and midnight.
Piringer wrote that the camera had “anti-law enforcement words” written on it as graffiti. Also, the lenses were covered and set on fire.
The vandalism is being investigated as arson, Piringer wrote.
Piringer did not know specifically what words were written on the camera when asked by Bethesda Beat on Friday. He said fire investigators are looking into the vandalism.
Officer Rick Goodale, a Montgomery County police spokesman, said police are not involved in the investigation, and that it is being handled by the county’s fire marshal’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to call the arson hot line at 240-777-2263.
