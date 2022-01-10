D.C. teen charged with involvement in Silver Spring carjackings

A Washington, D.C., man was charged last week with being involved in a series of carjackings last summer in Montgomery and Prince Georges counties, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Two of the carjackings were in Silver Spring.

James Albert Borum, 19, was charged on Friday with carjacking and using, carrying and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, according to a press release.

At the time of the carjackings, Borum was wearing an ankle-monitoring bracelet because he was on pretrial supervision due to an unrelated carjacking case in D.C. Superior Court, according to an affidavit.

Based on location data from the ankle bracelet and Borum’s cellphone, authorities determined that he was “in the area” of three carjackings and one attempted carjacking in June 2021.

One carjacking occurred on June 10, when “victim 2” parked his car in Silver Spring and two people went up to him in the courtyard, according to the affidavit.

One of the people who approached the victim threatened to kill him and demanded the keys. The victim complied and the carjackers drove away in his car, which had $950 in it, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. It was not clear where in Silver Spring this incident occurred.

On June 11, Borum allegedly wrote in a text message to an unknown number that he was in a two-door Honda, which matched the description of the two-door Honda Accord that the victim had given about his car.

In another incident, two people allegedly tried to carjack a woman in a parking garage in the 8700 block of Cameron Street near the Silver Spring Metro station. She told the thieves that she would not call the police if they left her alone, according to the affidavit. The thieves ran away.

The woman then got into a colleague’s vehicle and took a photo of the thieves as they were running away. She later told authorities that one of the thieves was wearing an ankle monitor.

It was not clear when the second incident occurred.

Surveillance footage from three Metro stations shows two people wearing clothing that matched the descriptions victim 3 gave to authorities, and shows Borum wearing an ankle monitor, according to the press release.

Two other carjackings occurred on June 4 and 23, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, but the locations were not included in the press release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office credits both the FBI and multiple law enforcement agencies for their work on the case. The agencies make up a regional carjacking prosecution task force formed last year to address a rise in crime across the D.C. region, including a sharp spike in carjackings.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com