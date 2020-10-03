Coyote that attacked three people in Rockville had rabies, authorities say
Anyone who had contact with coyote asked to talk to health officials
A coyote that attacked three people on Thursday in Rockville and was killed by Montgomery County police had rabies, Rockville officials said Friday.
Police killed the coyote Thursday afternoon after it attacked and injured three people.
According to a press release from the city of Rockville on Friday, the coyote attacked:
- A 59-year-old woman and her dog around 10 a.m. on Winder Court. The woman was taken to the hospital with bites and cuts on her arms. She was later released. The dog remains quarantined.
- A 12-year-old boy along the Upper Watts Branch Trail at Nelson Street and College Parkway. He had serious bites and cuts on both legs. He was taken to the hospital and later released.
- A 39-year-old woman near Redland and Gaither roads at 4:13 p.m. She was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening and later released.
Additionally, a Rockville police officer saw the coyote around 4:45 p.m. and shot it near West Gude Drive when the coyote charged at the officer, according to the press release. The coyote was injured and ran into a wooded area.
Later, two Montgomery County Police officers from its Managed Search Operations Team used a thermal imaging camera to find and kill the coyote.
The coyote’s body was taken to the Maryland Department of Health and tested positive for rabies, the press release stated.
The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services Disease Control program is asking anyone who might have had contact with the coyote to call them at 240-777-1755. Rabies is fatal in humans when untreated, the department said.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com