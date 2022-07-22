County police searching for man who allegedly robbed three banks in three months

Montgomery County police are searching for a man who they say robbed three banks between January and March.

In a press release Friday morning, police said an unidentified man is believed to have committed the first robbery at around 3:10 p.m. Jan. 18 at a Sandy Spring Bank on Spencerville Road in Burtonsville.

The man allegedly committed the second robbery Feb. 18 at an M&T bank on Tech Road in Silver Spring. The police did not say at what time that robbery occurred and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The third robbery happened at about 10:05 a.m. March 12 at a Capital One Bank on New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring.

In each robbery, the man allegedly passed a note to the bank teller indicating he had a gun and a bomb and demanded money.

The man was given an “undisclosed amount of money” in the robberies in January and February. Police did not say whether the man was given the money he demanded during the robbery in March.

Police said in the press release that the suspect is a Black man who is about 40 years old. They said he “usually” wore one black glove and one blue latex glove when committing the robberies. Surveillance photos released by police show him wearing a blue medical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (240) 773-5070.