County police identify motorcyclist killed after collision with police cruiser

Montgomery County police have identified a man killed when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into the back of an officer’s cruiser on the Intercounty Connector (ICC) on Thursday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. an officer was driving west on the ICC between the Georgia Avenue and Shady Grove road interchanges in a marked patrol car when a motorcycle driven by Carlos Ivan Diaz-Franco, 31, of Silver Spring crashed into the back of the cruiser, police said Friday.

Diaz-Franco was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The ICC was shut down in both directions as police investigated.

The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life threatening and was later released, police said Friday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

