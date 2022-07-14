County police identify man killed in North Potomac car crash

File photo

Montgomery County police have identified the man who was killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon in the Travilah area of North Potomac.

Sam Mingsan Chen, 79, of Rockville was driving a silver 2012 Toyota Camry and trying to make a left turn from southbound Stoney Creek Road onto eastbound River Road when he collided with a white 2019 Ford F-550 truck traveling westbound on River Road, according to police.

Chen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police responded to the site of the collision at approximately 1:50 p.m. The investigation is ongoing, police said.