County police identify man killed in North Potomac car crash

Rockville resident pronounced dead at the scene of Wednesday’s collision

By Christine Zhu
Montgomery County police have identified the man who was killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon in the Travilah area of North Potomac.

Sam Mingsan Chen, 79, of Rockville was driving a silver 2012 Toyota Camry and trying to make a left turn from southbound Stoney Creek Road onto eastbound River Road when he collided with a white 2019 Ford F-550 truck traveling westbound on River Road, according to police.

Chen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police responded to the site of the collision at approximately 1:50 p.m. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

