County police identify couple killed in Aspen Hill crash

Montgomery County police have identified a couple who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Aspen Hill.

Prabodh Vaid, 79, of Silver Spring, was driving a black Toyota Camry and was trying to make a left turn from northbound Georgia Avenue onto May Street around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, police said in a press release. A Jeep Cherokee traveling south on Georgia Avenue struck the Camry, pushing it into the yard of a home, police said.

Vaid and his wife, Nirmala, 77, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Shiera Goff, a county police spokeswoman, confirmed to Bethesda Beat that Prabodh and Nirmala were husband and wife.

The driver of the Cherokee was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

