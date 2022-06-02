County police identify 18-year-old bicyclist killed in Old Georgetown Road collision

This story was updated at 7:05 p.m. on June 2, 2022, to include more information about the victim

Montgomery County police have identified an 18-year-old bicyclist killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle in Bethesda.

Enzo Marcel Alvarenga of Bethesda died after the bicycle he was riding went off the sidewalk as he was riding south on the northbound side of Old Georgetown Road around 4:09 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. He was struck by a white 2012 Ford F-250 Cargo van traveling north and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Ford remained at the scene.

The collision happened on a stretch of Old Georgetown Road near the intersection with Cheshire Drive. The area is just north of where 17-year-old bicyclist Jake Cassell was struck and killed by a vehicle three years ago. That fatality led to the creation of bike lanes on part of Old Georgetown Road.

According to State Del. Marc Korman (D-District 16), state and local officials are scheduled to discuss Wednesday’s collision and possible improvements for the stretch of road where it occurred with the State Highway Administration next week.

Alvarenga was a 2021 graduate of Lycee Rochambeau French International School in Bethesda, Executive Director Hélène Legal-Fabre confirmed to Bethesda Beat in an email on Thursday. Alvarenga’s LinkedIn profile states that he had planned to major in journalism at the University of Maryland.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com