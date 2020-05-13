County man dies after he was injured in rear-end crash last month
He died on May 7, three weeks after crash
A Montgomery County man died last week after he was injured in a two-vehicle crash last month, police said.
Montgomery County police said in a press release that David Joseph Remondini, 88, of Campfire Court, died on May 7. Remondini was injured in a crash on April 13 on Layhill Road, near Baughman Drive.
A press release issued on Wednesday says Remondini was driving north on Layhill Road in his 2010 Ford Escape around noon on April 13.
A 2009 GMC Yukon XL driven by 31-year-old Luis Amadeo Reyes Reyes of Ellicott City crashed into the back of the Escape, police said.
Police said both vehicles then went into the southbound lanes of Layhill Road and struck a utility pole. Remondini was taken to the hospital, then died of his injuries on May 7.
Police said Reyes Reyes was not injured.
Reyes Reyes was charged on the day of the crash with driving without a license and failing to show a license to police, according to the state court database. There is no futher explanation in the database.
Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti, a police spokeswoman, said she wasn’t sure if the charges were related to the crash.
Innocenti also wasn’t sure why police released information about Remondini’s death a week after it happened.
The area where the crash happened is near Layhill Road’s interchange with the Intercounty Connector.
