County corrections mistakenly released teen charged with attempted murder

The Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation has pledged to conduct a “full internal investigation” after mistakenly releasing an inmate charged with attempted murder after gunshots were allegedly fired at a police cruiser.

He was taken back into custody about nine hours later.

On Thursday, county police announced they had arrested three 16-year-olds who allegedly led police on a vehicle chase. During the chase, police say one of the teens fired shots at an officer’s car. The teens were charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

In a statement on Friday, Department of Correction and Rehabilitation Director Angela Talley said “one of the individuals” involved was “mistakenly released from” the county detention center after the courts ordered him held without bond during a hearing on Thursday.

In the statement, Talley said the teen was released after a “processing error” at about 3:48 p.m. When officials realized their mistake, an arrest warrant was issued at 11:43 p.m. The teenager was arrested at about 1 a.m. at a residence in Washington, D.C., the statement said.

The statement said he was being held at a facility in D.C. and “county authorities are working to coordinate the individual’s transfer back to Montgomery County.”

“As a result of this situation, the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation will conduct a full internal investigation into this matter.”

Police have said that at about 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, special assignment team officers got a call for an attempted burglary in the 6000 block of Johnson Avenue.

When they got there, they saw that a silver BMW was leaving the area at a “high rate of speed,” Police Chief Marcus Jones told reporters Thursday.

“As the officers were following the suspect vehicle, the driver of the SUV came to an abrupt stop, causing the officers to swerve in order to avoid hitting that particular vehicle. That’s when an occupant inside of the BMW began to shoot at the officers, striking the officers’ vehicle multiple times,” Jones said.

Officers then pursued the BMW up Wisconsin Avenue through downtown Bethesda, Jones said. The pursuit ended at an off-ramp to I-495, where the BMW driver lost control and crashed, Jones said.

Two of the teens were taken into custody immediately, and the third was taken into custody with the help of Prince George’s County police.