Construction worker dies after crash in North Bethesda
Crash happened at intersection of Old Georgetown Road and Executive Boulevard
A worker at a construction site in North Bethesda died Monday night after being struck by two vehicles that crashed, Montgomery County police said.
Michael James O’Connor, 61, of Middle River, Md., died on Monday after two cars crashed at the intersection of Old Georgetown Road and Executive Boulevard, police wrote in a press release Tuesday morning.
Police said 56-year-old David Walter Fenerty, of Kensington, was driving east in his 2009 Chevrolet Colorado on Executive Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m. Monday.
A 2009 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Elizabeth McMillan Stuckle, 69, of Bethesda, was going south on Old Georgetown Road when the two vehicles crashed in the intersection.
The area is near the Pike & Rose shopping development.
Police said the force of the impact from the crash sent the two vehicles into a construction zone nearby where O’Connor was working in a trench. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Fenerty and Stuckle were both taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, police said.
Police wrote on Twitter Monday night that there had been a “serious collision involving a pedestrian” at the intersection and that Old Georgetown Road was closed in both directions. They did not give additional details.
No charges appear to have been filed against either driver, according to the state’s court database.
