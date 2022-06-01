Bicyclist dies after collision on Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda

This story was updated was updated at 6:15 p.m. on June 1, 2022, to include the fact that the bicyclist had died

A bicyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in Bethesda, according to Montgomery County police.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter around 4:20 p.m. that the crash occurred on Old Georgetown Road between Manor Oak Way and Cheshire Drive.

Piringer told Bethesda Beat the bicyclist had injuries considered life-threatening.

Police posted around 5:50 p.m. on Twitter that the cyclist had died.

Police spokeswoman Shiera Goff said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, but she did not have additional details. She said police would provide more information at a later time.

The area of the crash is just south of the Wildwood shopping center.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com