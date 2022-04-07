Clarksburg High student, 16, allegedly had ghost gun in his vehicle, police say

File image

A privately made firearm, or “ghost gun,” was found in the vehicle of a Clarksburg High School student who was arrested on Wednesday following lockdowns at multiple schools, Montgomery County police said Thursday.

Detectives with warrants searched the student’s home and vehicle and found three Polymer80 ghost gun kits, 9-millimeter ammunition and a safe, police said. They also found, in his vehicle, a Polymer80 -9-millimeter ghost handgun with an extended 30-round magazine, police said.

Around 10:18 a.m. Wednesday, police got a call from a resident who said the 16-year-old student pointed a handgun at them following a dispute when he allegedly hit their car while parking in the 22400 block of Brick Haven Way, police said.

The caller told police that the student then fled toward Clarksburg High School.

Police said they determined the Clarksburg student went into the school after the parking confrontation, then left the campus.

Clarksburg High, Rocky Hill Middle and the Goddard schools were all put on lockdown around 10:35 a.m., police said.

Clarksburg High Principal Principal Edward K. Owusu said in a letter on Wednesday that the student was found at a home without a weapon, the school was searched and the lockdown was lifted.

On Thursday, police said in a press release that detectives found the student at his home and he was taken into custody around 11 a.m. His vehicle was found nearby and taken to a police station.

The student was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a handgun, handgun by a minor and use of a handgun in the commission of a violent crime, police said on Thursday.

The student has been charged as an adult. Bethesda Beat generally does not identify minors accused of crimes, even when they are charged as adults.

Ghost guns have been scrutinized in Montgomery County, particularly since a 17-year-old student at Col. Zadok Magruder High School allegedly used one to shoot and injure a 15-year-old student in January.

The Maryland General Assembly passed a bill this session that would ban the sale of ghost guns after June 1, and ban their possession on March 1, 2023. The bill is headed to the desk of Gov. Larry Hogan.

