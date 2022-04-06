UPDATED: Person in custody after Clarksburg High, Rocky Hill Middle schools were put on lockdown

File photo

This story was updated at 12:10 p.m. April 6, 2022, to correct the name of Rocky Hill Middle School, which was spelled incorrectly by Montgomery County police. It was updated again at 12:30 p.m. with more details.

A person was taken into custody after Clarksburg High School and Rocky Hill Middle schools were put on lockdown Wednesday morning, according to Montgomery County police. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

Police did not immediately say why the person was in custody or what happened at or near the schools.

Clarksburg High’s Twitter account posted at 10:31 a.m. that there was an “emergency situation in the area” that “necessitated the school to move into an alert status.” It did not provide additional information.

At 12:16 p.m., police posted on Twitter that the lockdowns had been lifted and that a “suspect was in custody.” They did not provide additional information.

Officer Casandra Durham, a police spokeswoman, told Bethesda Beat she would check on the situation and try to provide more information. Police did not immediately respond to a follow-up email asking for more information about the person in custody.

This story will be updated.

