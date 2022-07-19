Child rescued from water after nearly drowning in Northwest Branch stream in Silver Spring

Photo from Pete Piringer via Twitter

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service crews rescued a child Tuesday from a near-drowning after the child was trapped on a rock in the swift-moving waters of the Northwest Branch stream, according to authorities.

In a video, paramedic and Fire Capt. Pete Duggan said the service got a call for help rescuing the child, who had been hiking with a group of campers on the Northwest Branch trail when the child “slipped into the water and got stuck on the rocks.” An adult tried to rescue the child, but was unsuccessful and had to also be rescued, he said.

“One of our Fire & Rescue members was able to show up on the scene and jumped into the water to create a vacuum, while other Fire & Rescue [members] were deploying a line to rescue the child,” Duggan said.

Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer told Bethesda Beat that the child and adult were taken to local hospitals with injuries considered priority 2, or non-life threatening. A second child who was washed downstream self-rescued from the water and had injuries considered priority 3, also non-life threatening.

The children were both pre-teens, Piringer said.

The rescue took place in an area of the trail just south of Colesville Road in the Burnt Mills area of Silver Spring.

