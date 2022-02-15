Chevy Chase woman dies more than four months after SUV crash

A Chevy Chase woman died this month, more than four months after her SUV crashed into a tree, according to Montgomery County police.

Mary Frances Walsh, 61, died Feb. 3 due to injuries from a Sept. 23 crash, police said in a press release on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Avenue and East West Highway just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 23, and found that someone was trapped in an Audi Q5, police said.

The front of the vehicle was in flames and the cabin was filled with smoke.

Police said a teen passenger exited the Audi after the crash. Officer R.A. Felix-Fortuna removed Walsh from the vehicle with the help of another person, according to police.

At the time, police did not identify Walsh as the person injured, and said she was listed in stable condition at a hospital. On Tuesday, police said Walsh had been receiving treatment since the crash, and this month was admitted to a hospital for complications stemming from the injuries.

An obituary for Walsh says she had a son and was an ABC news producer for 30 years.

